State Street Corp Acquires 49,194 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,577,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $927,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Waters by 310.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Waters by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 15.0% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 8.7% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Waters from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Waters from $332.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Waters from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.85.

Waters stock opened at $384.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $279.24 and a fifty-two week high of $395.50. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.44.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. Waters had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $740.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

