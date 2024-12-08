State Street Corp Acquires 40,560,986 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,865,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,560,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.65% of NU worth $1,076,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NU by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 210,103,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,912,000 after buying an additional 24,140,416 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in NU by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,147,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613,191 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NU by 16.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,801,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728,833 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NU by 73.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,237,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the third quarter valued at $98,704,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NU stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.99. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36.

NU has been the subject of several research reports. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup cut NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

