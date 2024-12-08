State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.68.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

State Street stock opened at $98.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.37 and its 200-day moving average is $84.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. State Street has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $99.75.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. State Street had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that State Street will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In other State Street news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $1,224,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,784.74. The trade was a 10.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $1,265,603.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,462.56. The trade was a 20.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,460 shares of company stock worth $2,499,860 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in State Street by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 24,906 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of State Street by 20.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 74,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 17.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 137,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,183 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of State Street by 39.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 145,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 41,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in State Street by 43.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,968 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

