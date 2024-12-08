STASIS EURO Market Cap Reaches $131.41 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $131.41 million and approximately $540,415.32 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00001060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

