Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Sold by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario cut its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Stantec were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 802.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stantec by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Stantec by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stantec alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Stantec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $86.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

Stantec Profile

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.