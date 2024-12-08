Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Standard Motor Products worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 274.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 37,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 27,210 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 47.1% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 99,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 31,826 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,295,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,027,000 after purchasing an additional 73,476 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 21,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE SMP opened at $33.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.25. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $41.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.12.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $399.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carmine Joseph Broccole sold 913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $31,918.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,185.36. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan R. Iles sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $51,930.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,654.55. This represents a 4.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,454 shares of company stock worth $225,701. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

Featured Articles

