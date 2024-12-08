SRM Entertainment Prices $1.7 Million Registered Direct Offering

SRM Entertainment, Inc. recently announced the pricing of a registered direct offering amounting to approximately $1.7 million. The company, a prominent provider of creative and high-quality licensed media-themed merchandise, disclosed that it entered into a securities purchase agreement with a specific institutional investor. This agreement entails the purchase of roughly $1.7 million shares of its common stock, or common stock equivalents, at a purchase price of $0.7385 per share.

The gross proceeds anticipated from this registered direct offering stand at approximately $1.7 million, before accounting for the placement agent’s fees and other estimated offering expenses. The completion of this offering is slated for around December 6, 2024, subject to meeting the standard closing conditions. Serving as the exclusive placement agent for the offering is D. Boral Capital LLC.

The securities in question are being offered by the company as part of a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-282028) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and declared effective on September 19, 2024, along with its accompanying prospectus.

This offering is to be conducted through a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Interested parties can access copies of these documents on the SEC’s website or by reaching out to D. Boral Capital LLC directly.

It’s important to note that this press release does not serve as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any of the mentioned securities. Similarly, any sale related to these securities must comply with the registration or qualification procedures set forth by the governing securities laws.

About SRM Entertainment, Inc., the company designs, develops, and manufactures custom merchandise, including toys and souvenirs, for prominent theme parks and entertainment facilities globally. Some of SRM’s popular products are inspired by blockbuster entertainment franchises and are distributed worldwide at major attractions like Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Universal Parks and Destinations, and Six Flags, among others.

The company’s forward-looking statements included in this announcement advise investors to carefully consider the risk factors noted in the relevant filings with the SEC, cautioning that actual results might differ significantly from expected outcomes. SRM Entertainment emphasizes its commitment to updating or revising forward-looking statements when necessary to reflect changing circumstances or events.

For media and investor relations inquiries, the company can be contacted at [email protected] or via phone at (407)-230-8100. More information is available on SRM Entertainment’s website at SRMentertainment.com.

