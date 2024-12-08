SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,462,000 after purchasing an additional 229,342 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,601,000 after purchasing an additional 21,277 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,069,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,749,000 after purchasing an additional 31,589 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 874,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,137,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 410,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,789,000 after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

RLY stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $565.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.22. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

