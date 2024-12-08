SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Position Reduced by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 413,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,966 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $58,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $140.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $120.69 and a 12 month high of $144.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.97.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.