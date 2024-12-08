SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Position Reduced by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 413,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,966 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $58,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $140.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $120.69 and a 12 month high of $144.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.97.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
