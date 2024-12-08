SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Position Reduced by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 473,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,962 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $44,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 210,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,033,000 after buying an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $98.01 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.23 and a 1-year high of $101.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
