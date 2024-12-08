SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,312,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 644,542 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,206,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after purchasing an additional 367,288 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 255,610.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,007,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,106 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 895,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,184,000 after purchasing an additional 224,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 720,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,289,000 after acquiring an additional 16,042 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIB opened at $33.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.98 and a one year high of $33.86.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.