Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Shares Acquired by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 373.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Solventum in the third quarter valued at about $2,292,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Solventum by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,107,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,818,000 after purchasing an additional 185,938 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Solventum in the third quarter valued at about $448,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Solventum by 152.6% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Solventum in the third quarter valued at about $50,948,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SOLV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Solventum in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

Solventum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $69.96 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.88.

Solventum Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

