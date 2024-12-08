Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s (SEI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

Separately, Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $26.48 on Thursday. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $75.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 4.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Solaris Energy Infrastructure will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

In other news, Director James R. Burke sold 8,000 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $133,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,151.44. The trade was a 32.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

