Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 527.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 632,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,258,000 after purchasing an additional 443,333 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 829,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,815,000 after purchasing an additional 280,997 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1,786.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 152,631 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2,691.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 158,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,810,000 after purchasing an additional 152,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 34,381.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 130,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,760,000 after purchasing an additional 129,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA stock opened at $357.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $252.98 and a 52 week high of $373.89.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 6,044 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $1,807,095.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,302.07. The trade was a 36.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,737 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.21, for a total transaction of $4,244,095.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,460,167.21. This trade represents a 18.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,031 shares of company stock worth $7,898,701. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.40.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

