Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Receives $32.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Smith Douglas Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Smith Douglas Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE SDHC opened at $33.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.37. Smith Douglas Homes has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $39.50.

In other Smith Douglas Homes news, Director Jeffrey T. Jackson bought 8,605 shares of Smith Douglas Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $256,170.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,817.96. This trade represents a 120.47 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDHC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 527,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,451,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Smith Douglas Homes by 1.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 450,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,104,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,975,000.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

