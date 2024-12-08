Smartkem Enters Collaboration Agreement with FlexiIC to Develop New Generation of CMOS Smart Sensors UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION, WASHINGTON, DC – SmartKem, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMTK) announced on December 2, 2024, the initiation of a c

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2024

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Smartkem’s 8K filing here.

Smartkem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmartKem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops materials and processes used to make organic thin-film (OTFT) transistors for the manufacture of flexible electronics. The company offers TRUFLEX semiconductor and dielectric inks, which uses low temperature printing processes to make transistors for the display industry.

See Also