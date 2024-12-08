SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.26

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2575 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

SL Green Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of -156.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.9%.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.16. 757,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,523. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -30.06, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day moving average is $65.83. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $82.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.42). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $229.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

