SingularityNET One Day Trading Volume Hits $225,236.42 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 8th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $225,236.42 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00000877 BTC on major exchanges.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.88350825 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 267 active market(s) with $223,885.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

