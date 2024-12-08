Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$170.75 and last traded at C$169.11, with a volume of 979360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$160.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from C$100.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ATB Capital cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Shopify alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Stock Up 4.7 %

Insider Activity

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$128.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$104.48. The firm has a market cap of C$202.74 billion, a PE ratio of 122.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40.

In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 5,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.85, for a total value of C$472,306.23. Also, Director Colleen Johnston sold 2,000 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.82, for a total value of C$303,631.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,613 shares of company stock worth $5,325,385. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.