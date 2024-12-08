Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Redmile Group, Llc Acquires 133,371 Shares

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 133,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $166,713.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,539,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,655. This trade represents a 2.47 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shattuck Labs Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STTK opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $11.76.

Institutional Trading of Shattuck Labs

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,159,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,985,000 after purchasing an additional 26,460 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,270,000 after purchasing an additional 502,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 766,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 55,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 599,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 78,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Shattuck Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

