Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Trading Up 24.7% – What’s Next?

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 24.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $11.88. Approximately 12,930,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 9,150,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SERV shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Northland Capmk raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Serve Robotics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Serve Robotics Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.54.

In related news, Director James Buckly Jordan sold 64,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $551,976.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 449,052 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,375.64. The trade was a 12.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ali Kashani sold 9,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $85,235.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,355,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,425,437.26. The trade was a 0.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,337 shares of company stock worth $690,974. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Serve Robotics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERV. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Serve Robotics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Featured Articles

