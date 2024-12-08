SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Chairman Sells $1,568,134.90 in Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $1,568,134.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,377,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,570,469.94. This trade represents a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $84.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $59.48 and a 1 year high of $84.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.54 and its 200-day moving average is $70.04.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.08 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEIC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 59,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 54,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.