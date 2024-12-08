Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Trading Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.31 and last traded at $23.28. Approximately 1,420,755 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,349,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 321.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

