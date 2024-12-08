Savaria (TSE:SIS) Shares Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$21.10 and last traded at C$21.02. 94,046 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 80,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Cormark downgraded shares of Savaria from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Savaria and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Savaria’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

In related news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny bought 19,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.96 per share, with a total value of C$448,753.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,042. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

