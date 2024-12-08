SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 428 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 47.8% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 6,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 549.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 159,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,216,000 after purchasing an additional 134,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,161,000 after purchasing an additional 577,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $108.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $133.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.22.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

