SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 37,088 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,088 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 158.6% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 52.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $57.26 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $52.40 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day moving average is $58.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.