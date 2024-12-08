SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 370 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 162.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.15.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.09 and a 1-year high of $69.01. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -182.17%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

