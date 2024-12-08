SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 171 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 68,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $126.56 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.01. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRU. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 261,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,071,781.42. This trade represents a 6.61 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

