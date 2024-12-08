SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 168 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 727.3% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.44.

NYSE:SPG opened at $183.84 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.08 and a 52 week high of $186.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($1.54). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 76.21% and a net margin of 43.36%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.19%.

In related news, Director Allan B. Hubbard bought 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. This trade represents a 1.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

