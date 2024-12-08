SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $375.14 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $261.61 and a twelve month high of $375.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $355.06 and a 200-day moving average of $339.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

