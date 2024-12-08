Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Holdings Decreased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lessened its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 67.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the third quarter worth about $2,537,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,025,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,054,000 after acquiring an additional 385,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2,354.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 100,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 96,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

RYAN stock opened at $72.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.03. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $75.97.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The business had revenue of $604.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total value of $1,055,858.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,236.54. This trade represents a 54.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $500,058.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,201.12. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ryan Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

