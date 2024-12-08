Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 2,574 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,414 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 260.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,480,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,580 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5,380.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,972,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,760 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,463,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,757,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,156,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. Cibc World Mkts raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays raised Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $55.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average of $49.98. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $57.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.7535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.45%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

