Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 23,466 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 412,504 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,466 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $14,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,153,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $41,391,000 after acquiring an additional 160,268 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth $621,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 109,493 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 66,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 193,700 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 19,845 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $353,427.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,680.32. The trade was a 13.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at $99.48. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Trading Up 0.1 %

HPQ stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.75. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer maker to buy up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. HP’s payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

