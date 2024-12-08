Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,170 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $9,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 2,184.2% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.42. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.81%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.97) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $139,390.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,723.52. This represents a 6.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $5,443,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 821,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,633,905.40. This represents a 8.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,107 shares of company stock valued at $13,042,381. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

