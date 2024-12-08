Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 18.9% in the second quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 125,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Global Payments by 65.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,982,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,047,000 after acquiring an additional 785,539 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 29,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $13,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.41.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $117.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.11. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $141.77.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 18.83%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

