Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $9,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 37,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $1,648,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,790,303.10. The trade was a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $976,114.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,632,356.78. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 499,184 shares of company stock valued at $45,212,272. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

NET opened at $112.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.46 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.24 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $430.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

