Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $15.81 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $15,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $82.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.04.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

