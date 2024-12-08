Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $12,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.4% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 71.7% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 64.0% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.3% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 104,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,001 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $359.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 2.3 %

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $322.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $234.01 and a one year high of $334.99.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.