Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 121,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 10,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,600,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558,306 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,091,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,611,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,315,000 after acquiring an additional 40,696 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,320,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,349,000 after acquiring an additional 652,436 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,553,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,013,000 after acquiring an additional 340,639 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. This trade represents a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total value of $5,271,064.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,750. This trade represents a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRT. UBS Group began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Vertiv from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $133.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 89.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.14 and a fifty-two week high of $145.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.