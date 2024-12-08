Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $11,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Fortive by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 395,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,216,000 after purchasing an additional 51,690 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 98,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV opened at $78.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $66.15 and a 1-year high of $87.10.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

In related news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,281.80. The trade was a 17.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 171,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $12,320,351.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,503.21. The trade was a 80.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,895 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,051 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

