Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for GMS (NYSE:GMS)

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $86.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $78.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GMS. StockNews.com cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on GMS from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of GMS from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on GMS from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of GMS stock opened at $97.05 on Friday. GMS has a one year low of $68.13 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.68.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. GMS had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 22.02%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GMS will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $510,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,834.36. The trade was a 17.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in GMS by 86.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of GMS by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in GMS by 138.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in GMS by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in GMS during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

