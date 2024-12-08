Ronald G. Roth Purchases 5,000 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,266,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,270,676. This represents a 0.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Clearfield Stock Performance

Clearfield stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. Clearfield, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 6.69. The company has a market cap of $437.42 million, a P/E ratio of -36.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLFD has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CLFD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearfield

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Clearfield by 12.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 249,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 27,178 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Clearfield by 83.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 103,648 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clearfield in the second quarter worth approximately $7,801,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 98,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.