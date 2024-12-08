Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Position Lowered by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,235 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 371.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,053,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980,525 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 53.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,303,371 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,690 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 90.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,896,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $115,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,043 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 86.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,610,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,482 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 18.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,239,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $250,886,000 after purchasing an additional 977,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $35.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.29.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3611 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 71.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on RCI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

