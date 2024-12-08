Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $289.47.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:ROK opened at $295.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $242.81 and a 1-year high of $312.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.67 and a 200 day moving average of $268.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 26,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.63, for a total transaction of $7,973,421.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,327,482.45. This trade represents a 25.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Keane sold 2,000 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $592,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,328. The trade was a 14.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,070 shares of company stock worth $10,142,408 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

