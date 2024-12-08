Reviewing First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) and Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR)

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) and Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Business Financial Services and Hanover Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Business Financial Services $226.24 million 1.82 $37.03 million $4.66 10.65 Hanover Bancorp $62.58 million 2.88 $3.52 million $1.65 15.28

First Business Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Hanover Bancorp. First Business Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hanover Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

First Business Financial Services has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanover Bancorp has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Business Financial Services and Hanover Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Business Financial Services 15.46% 13.70% 1.10% Hanover Bancorp 8.39% 6.77% 0.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First Business Financial Services and Hanover Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Business Financial Services 0 0 4 0 3.00 Hanover Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Business Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $51.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.25%. Hanover Bancorp has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.77%. Given First Business Financial Services’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Business Financial Services is more favorable than Hanover Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Hanover Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of Hanover Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Hanover Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. First Business Financial Services pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanover Bancorp pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. First Business Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Business Financial Services beats Hanover Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri. The company offers real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, equipment financing loans and leases, floorplan financing, vendor financing, small business administration lending and servicing, treasury management solutions, and company retirement services. It also provides private wealth management for individuals, including creating and executing asset allocation strategies, trust and estate administration, financial planning, investment management, and access to brokerage and custody-only services. In addition, the company offers bank consulting consisting of investment portfolio administrative and asset liability management services, and commercial deposit accounts. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Hanover Bancorp

Hanover Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides business loans, commercial real estate financing, small business administration, lending directory services, and residential mortgage. In addition, the company offers cash management, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and digital solutions. Its banking offices are located in Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, Kings, New York Counties, New York, Monmouth County, Freehold, and New Jersey. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mineola, New York.

