ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in ResMed by 327.3% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 245.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 23,801 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth $742,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 17.4% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 58,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 5.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $251.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.70.

ResMed Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $241.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.05 and a 12-month high of $260.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.52. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. ResMed had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 28.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.65, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,218 shares in the company, valued at $19,951,201.70. The trade was a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.38, for a total transaction of $3,646,963.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,290,296.22. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,408 shares of company stock worth $16,409,632 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

