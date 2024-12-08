Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stake Boosted by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Republic Services comprises approximately 2.3% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 13.2% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 201,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Republic Services by 544.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 545,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,580,000 after purchasing an additional 460,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,065,011.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,906.36. This trade represents a 44.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.88.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $216.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.98. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.41 and a 1 year high of $220.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.20. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

