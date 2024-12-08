Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Director Melinda Litherland Pei Purchases 10,880 Shares

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) Director Melinda Litherland Pei purchased 10,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,180. The trade was a 31.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Melinda Litherland Pei also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 5th, Melinda Litherland Pei bought 9,120 shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $9,484.80.
- On Tuesday, November 26th, Melinda Litherland Pei purchased 108 shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $112.32.
Rapid Micro Biosystems Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ RPID opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.06. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $1.34.
About Rapid Micro Biosystems
Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.
