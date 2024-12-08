Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Buys 3,335 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.4% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 67,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 46,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 75,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,229,148,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

RSP opened at $185.19 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $149.41 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.33. The company has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.