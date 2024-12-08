Quarry LP Sells 99 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Quarry LP decreased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THC. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 93.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE THC opened at $138.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $67.78 and a 12-month high of $171.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.32 and its 200-day moving average is $148.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.60. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total transaction of $623,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,362.04. This represents a 20.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James cut Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $205.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.19.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

